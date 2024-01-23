The fresh trailer features the lead single from the original LP "Vultures" with Bump J. and Lil Durk. Each cover still features German artist Caspar David Friedrich's 1835 painting "Landscape with Graves." However, the second volume comes in black and the third volume comes in blue.



Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have been teasing the album since last fall. They've previewed the album in several locations from Miami to Las Vegas. Originally, the album featured collaborations with Lil Baby, Charlie Wilson, Chris Brown, Playboi Carti, North West and more. As of this report, the tracklist for all three volumes have not been confirmed.



The new update about Ye and Ty's VULTURES album comes a few days after the controversial artist reportedly filmed an apology video. According to TMZ, Ye recorded a 40-minute video in which he formally apologizes for his antisemitic outbursts. The video is set to drop right before the first volume of the album drops.

