Kanye West Reveals Plans For 'VULTURES' Trilogy In Jaw-Dropping Trailer
By Tony M. Centeno
January 23, 2024
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have a brand new plan for their VULTURES album.
On Tuesday, January 23, Ye and Ty released a brand new trailer for their VULTURES trilogy. Within the cinematic clip created by Jon Rafman, the duo debut the covers for all three volumes of their joint album along with the expected release dates for each installment. The first volume is set to arrive on February 9, the second will be released on March 8 and the final volume is slated to drop on April 5. The update comes after weeks of delays.
The fresh trailer features the lead single from the original LP "Vultures" with Bump J. and Lil Durk. Each cover still features German artist Caspar David Friedrich's 1835 painting "Landscape with Graves." However, the second volume comes in black and the third volume comes in blue.
Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign have been teasing the album since last fall. They've previewed the album in several locations from Miami to Las Vegas. Originally, the album featured collaborations with Lil Baby, Charlie Wilson, Chris Brown, Playboi Carti, North West and more. As of this report, the tracklist for all three volumes have not been confirmed.
The new update about Ye and Ty's VULTURES album comes a few days after the controversial artist reportedly filmed an apology video. According to TMZ, Ye recorded a 40-minute video in which he formally apologizes for his antisemitic outbursts. The video is set to drop right before the first volume of the album drops.