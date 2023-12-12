North West Makes Musical Debut On Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's New Album

North West is following in her father's footsteps after he made her musical debut on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's new album.



In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign previewed their new album Vultures during a rave in Miami. At one point during the grand-scale listening session, Ye and Ty debuted their new song with James Blake that features a verse from Ye and Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter.



“I love it here, we gonna take over the year for another year," North raps on the song. "It’s your bestie, Miss Westie, don’t try to test me, it’s gonna get messy, it’s gonna get messy, just bless me."

