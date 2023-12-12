North West Makes Musical Debut On Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign's New Album
By Tony M. Centeno
December 12, 2023
North West is following in her father's footsteps after he made her musical debut on Ye and Ty Dolla $ign's new album.
In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign previewed their new album Vultures during a rave in Miami. At one point during the grand-scale listening session, Ye and Ty debuted their new song with James Blake that features a verse from Ye and Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter.
“I love it here, we gonna take over the year for another year," North raps on the song. "It’s your bestie, Miss Westie, don’t try to test me, it’s gonna get messy, it’s gonna get messy, just bless me."
North West appears on the album alongside rap stars like Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Playboi Carti, Freddie Gibbs, Timbaland, Young Thug and more. Ye and Ty previewed the majority of the album before it drops this Friday, December 15.
The 10-year-old now joins the ranks of other superstar children who recently broke into the music industry just like their parents. Drake's six-year-old son Adonis also released his first song this year called "My Man Freestyle." The originally appeared toward the end of "Daylight" which is track no. 5 on Drizzy's For All The Dogs album. Meanwhile JAY Z and Beyoncé's eldest daughter Blue Ivy has also had a stellar music career lately. The 11-year-old won her first Grammy award in 2021 for Best Music Video thanks to her contributions to her mother's song "Brown Skin Girl."