Kraft Announces New Cheese Flavors For First Time In Nearly A Decade

Kraft Singles plans to introduce three flavors for the first time in nearly a decade.

The popular cheese brand will offer Caramelized Onion, Jalapeño and Garlic & Herb flavors later this month, Kraft Heinz announced in a news release obtained by TODAY.com last week.

“Garlic & Herb and Caramelized Onion set a new standard as brand new flavors to the cheese category,” a Kraft spokesperson tells TODAY.com in an email. “As the top-selling sandwich cheese brand, with 1 in 4 American households having Kraft Singles in their refrigerator, fans of the iconic brand can now expand their taste buds with these new additions to the Kraft Singles portfolio.”

Kraft Heinz last introduced Sharp Cheddar and Pepper Jack as new flavors in 2017, adding to the slate of American Cheese, Swiss and White American. The new flavors will be sold in packs of 16 slices at retailers nationwide.

Kraft Singles have undergone major changes during the past year, having already debuted a redesigned logo and improved packaging, which makes it easier to unwrap cheese slices and improve the use of virgin plastic in its global packaging portfolio.

“To achieve our ESG goals, including to reach net-zero GHG emissions, we can’t continue to do things as we have in the past,” said Rashida La Lande, Executive Vice President, Global General Counsel, and Chief Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Officer at Kraft Heinz, in a news release shared in July 2023. “We are investing in innovative technologies and partnerships that are critical to helping us redesign packaging, eliminate unnecessary plastic, increase our use of recycled content, and influence the adoption of reuse models. This is one more way we’re renovating our product portfolio to not only offer more sustainable options, but to deliver on our consumer expectations.”