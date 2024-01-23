Popular Washington City Named The 'Most Dangerous' City In The State

Every city and town in the United States has to grapple with crime, whether it's petit theft or horrific murders. Major cities and urban hubs are known to have higher rates of crime, but some places end up dealing with these issues more than other locations in their respective state.

World Population Review updated its list of every state's most dangerous city for 2024. Analysts also detailed how they went about determining their picks:

"The FBI released its 2021 data, estimating crime costs in American cities. The website Moneygeek looked at the FBI data regarding the cost of crime per capita along with the per capita rates of violent crime and property crime to rank cities’ overall safety. Looking at 263 cities with populations above 100,000 residents, one can see how much crime costs in each area to determine the areas with the highest cost, making them the most dangerous."

According to the study, Washington state's most dangerous city is Tacoma! Located in Pierce County, over 219,000 people call this city home. This violent crime rate per capita is 1,182 per 100,000 residents. The property crime rate per capita is 6,732 per 100,000 residents. The crime cost per capita was listed at $3,041.

The study found that some smaller cities are experiencing more crime than major cities like New York and Chicago. St. Louis was named the most unsafe city in the nation with a crime cost per capita of $8,457. That's almost ten times the per capita cost of New York City, according to analysts.

World Population Review also listed the top five most dangerous cities in the nation:

St. Louis, Missouri Mobile, Alabama Birmingham, Alabama Baltimore, Maryland Memphis, Tennessee

Check out the full report on worldpopulationreview.com.