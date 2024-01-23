Sharon Osbourne Admits Attempting Suicide After Ozzy Osbourne's Affair

Sharon Osbourne is getting vulnerable about a really dark time in her life, admitting that she once attempted suicide after learning of her husband Ozzy Osbourne's affair.

According to U.K. newspaper The Mirror, Sharon revealed on Sunday (January 21) during her stage show, Sharon Osbourne: Cut the Crap, that she once tried to take her own life after finding out about her rocker husband's infidelity. While they have been married since 1982, it was revealed in 2016 that he had had a four-year affair with a hairstylist, per People.

"He always, always had groupies and I was so used to that," she said, per The Mirror. However, she said that Ozzy's reported affair was a different story. "But when he knows the name of the person, where they live and where they work ... it is a whole different thing as you are emotionally invested."

Sharon was so emotionally distraught by the revelation that she locked herself away and took "I don't know how many pills" before being discovered.

"So I took an overdose and locked myself in the bedroom," she revealed. "The maid tried to come in to clean room and saw me."

When speaking of how she thought her overdose would affect her children — daughters Aimee, 40, and Kelly, 39, and son Jack, 38 — with the 75-year-old former Black Sabbath frontman, the 71-year-old TV personality shared that she believed that because they were "older," their kids could "take care of themselves."

Following reports of Ozzy's affair in 2016, it was revealed that he and Sharon were splitting up. However, he entered rehab for sex addiction and the pair ultimately reconciled, even going on to renew their wedding vows the following year.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, there is help. Contact the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 24/7 by dialing "988," reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting "HOME" to 741741, or visit 988lifeline.org.