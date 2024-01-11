Ozzy Osbourne's Declares A Surprising 'War Pigs' Cover As The Best 'Ever'

Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" has been covered countless times since it was first released in 1970, but it wasn't until Wednesday (January 10) that Ozzy Osbourne declared "the best" rendition — and it's a surprising one.

In March, T-Pain released a covers album called On Top of the Covers that features the Black Sabbath classic. In December, a live performance of the song went viral with the masses praising T-Pain for his soulful rendition of the track. Now Ozzy himself is packing on the praise.

The Prince of Darkness took to X (formerly Twitter) to make his declaration. This is the best cover of 'War Pigs' ever," he wrote in a retweet of the performance video. "Why didn’t you guys call me?"

During a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy suggested reviving Ozzfest as a touring festival. Maybe he should book T-Pain!

See his post and listen to T-Pain's "War Pigs" cover below.