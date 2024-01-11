Ozzy Osbourne's Declares A Surprising 'War Pigs' Cover As The Best 'Ever'
By Katrina Nattress
January 11, 2024
Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" has been covered countless times since it was first released in 1970, but it wasn't until Wednesday (January 10) that Ozzy Osbourne declared "the best" rendition — and it's a surprising one.
In March, T-Pain released a covers album called On Top of the Covers that features the Black Sabbath classic. In December, a live performance of the song went viral with the masses praising T-Pain for his soulful rendition of the track. Now Ozzy himself is packing on the praise.
The Prince of Darkness took to X (formerly Twitter) to make his declaration. This is the best cover of 'War Pigs' ever," he wrote in a retweet of the performance video. "Why didn’t you guys call me?"
During a recent episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy suggested reviving Ozzfest as a touring festival. Maybe he should book T-Pain!
See his post and listen to T-Pain's "War Pigs" cover below.
This is the best cover of “War Pigs” ever. Why didn’t you guys call me? https://t.co/yf0IjUninA— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) January 10, 2024
Live covers might be the only live renditions of Ozzy hits we'll be getting from now on. The 75-year-old has been grappling with the possibility of never playing live again after undergoing multiple spinal surgeries.
“I’m taking it one day at a time, and if I can perform again, I will,” he said in a recent interview. “But it’s been like saying farewell to the best relationship of my life. At the start of my illness, when I stopped touring, I was really pissed off with myself, the doctors, and the world. But as time has gone on, I’ve just gone, ‘Well, maybe I’ve just got to accept that fact.’"
“I’m not going to get up there and do a half-hearted Ozzy looking for sympathy. What’s the f**king point in that?" he continued. "I’m not going up there in a f**king wheelchair. I’ve seen Phil Collins perform recently, and he’s got virtually the same problems as me. He gets up there in a wheelchair! But I couldn’t do that.”