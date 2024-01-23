WWE Moves 'Raw' To Popular Streaming Service As Part Of $5 Billion Deal
By Jason Hall
January 23, 2024
WWE announced its moving its longtime flagship show, 'Raw' to Netflix in January 2025 as part of what multiple outlets reported was a 10-year deal exceeding $5 billion.
Neftlix will become the exclusive new home of 'Raw' in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Latin America, as well as other territories. The streaming service will also become the home of all WWE programming outside the U.S. as available including its 'SmackDown' and 'NXT' shows, as well as its Premium Live Events.
“This deal is transformative,” said Mark Shapiro, TKO President and COO. “It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix.”
“We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria. “By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we’ll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members. Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year and we’re thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE.”
WWE Raw is coming to Netflix!— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2024
Starting in January 2025, @Netflix will exclusively stream #WWERaw (in the US, Canada, UK, & Latin America) every single week, all year long! https://t.co/SOSACjfp7w pic.twitter.com/lTdSXMep9K
'Raw' currently airs on USA Network where it initially debuted in 1993. The show was later moved to TNN, which was later rebranded as Spike TV, in 2000, before returning to USA Network in 2005.
'Raw' is currently the No. 1 show on USA Network with what WWE claims is 17.5 million unique viewers on an annual basis.