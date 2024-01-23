WWE Moves 'Raw' To Popular Streaming Service As Part Of $5 Billion Deal

WWE announced its moving its longtime flagship show, 'Raw' to Netflix in January 2025 as part of what multiple outlets reported was a 10-year deal exceeding $5 billion.

Neftlix will become the exclusive new home of 'Raw' in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom and Latin America, as well as other territories. The streaming service will also become the home of all WWE programming outside the U.S. as available including its 'SmackDown' and 'NXT' shows, as well as its Premium Live Events.

“This deal is transformative,” said Mark Shapiro, TKO President and COO. “It marries the can’t-miss WWE product with Netflix’s extraordinary global reach and locks in significant and predictable economics for many years. Our partnership fundamentally alters and strengthens the media landscape, dramatically expands the reach of WWE, and brings weekly live appointment viewing to Netflix.”

“We are excited to have WWE Raw, with its huge and passionate multigenerational fan base, on Netflix,” said Netflix Chief Content Officer, Bela Bajaria. “By combining our reach, recommendations, and fandom with WWE, we’ll be able to deliver more joy and value for their audiences and our members. Raw is the best of sports entertainment, blending great characters and storytelling with live action 52 weeks a year and we’re thrilled to be in this long-term partnership with WWE.”