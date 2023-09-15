The Rock Acknowledges Roman Reigns 'WrestleMania' Match Was 'Locked'

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson confirmed he was in deep negotiations with WWE to face his cousin, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, in the main event of WrestleMania 39 in April.

Johnson, 51, appeared on the Pat McAfee Show's live broadcast from the University of Colorado's campus and was asked by McAfee, who wrestled The Miz at WrestleMania 39, to confirm speculation that the company had planned for him to be part of the 'Bloodline' angle that has centered around his family for the past three years.

"The Rock headlining WrestleMania with Roman Reigns, SoFi Stadium, that was locked. We were doing it," Johnson said. "In the beginning of 2022, (WWE CEO) Nick Khan was very instrumental in bringing Vince and I together. We all flew to LA. We met. We sat. We broke out the Teremana, and about an hour later we started talking about the potential of what this match could be. Myself and Roman Reigns headlining WrestleMania at SoFi. We shook hands and we hugged right there and said, 'Let's do this.'"