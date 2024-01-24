André 3000 released his first solo instrumental album back in November. It contains eight songs with zero rapping. One of the songs on the album is called "Ninety Three 'Til Infinity & Beyonce." In an interview with NPR, the former OutKast rapper praised JAY-Z and Beyoncé for clearing the record.



"Thank you, Beyoncé, for letting me use the name!" he said. "I actually had to clear it. I had to call. And thanks Jay! I text him, I was like, ‘Hey man, can you ask Beyoncé? I know I got this clearance thing coming through for this song.’ And I explained to him how I used it. And I’m just happy they let me use it so thank y’all. I really appreciate that.”



