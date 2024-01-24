Andre 3000 Shares Dates For His 'New Blue Sun Live' Tour

By Tony M. Centeno

January 24, 2024

André 3000 is hitting the road for his first solo tour.

On Tuesday, January 23, 3 Stacks announced the plans for his upcoming tour in support of his recent album New Blue Sun. He plans to bring each song to life alongside Carlos Niño, Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, and Deantoni Parks, who contributed to the album. The tour will kick off in Brooklyn on January 29 and will remain in New York until February 6. From there, Andre and friends will head out to other major cities like Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco and Atlanta. His tour will wrap up in Los Angeles on March 9.

André 3000 released his first solo instrumental album back in November. It contains eight songs with zero rapping. One of the songs on the album is called "Ninety Three 'Til Infinity & Beyonce." In an interview with NPR, the former OutKast rapper praised JAY-Z and Beyoncé for clearing the record.

"Thank you, Beyoncé, for letting me use the name!" he said. "I actually had to clear it. I had to call. And thanks Jay! I text him, I was like, ‘Hey man, can you ask Beyoncé? I know I got this clearance thing coming through for this song.’ And I explained to him how I used it. And I’m just happy they let me use it so thank y’all. I really appreciate that.”

Check out the full list of tour dates below.

André 3000's "New Blue Sun Live" Tour Dates

Jan. 29 - Brooklyn, NY - Crown Hill Theatre

Jan. 31 - New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club

Feb. 1 - New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club

Feb. 2 - New York, NY - Blue Note Jazz Club

Feb. 5 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

Feb. 6 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Ann & the Holy Trinity Church

Feb. 8 - Detroit, MI - Cliff Bell’s

Feb. 9 - Detroit, MI - The Chapel at Masonic Temple

Feb. 12 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

Feb. 13 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

Feb. 15 - Chicago, IL - Garfield Park Conservatory

Feb. 20 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo’s 365 Club

Feb. 22 - San Francisco, CA - Bimbo’s 365 Club

Feb. 24 - San Francisco, CA - The Independent

Feb. 27 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Feb. 28 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Feb. 29 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Mar. 2 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage Theater

Mar. 5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

Mar. 6 - Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

Mar. 7 - Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

Mar. 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

Mar. 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever

