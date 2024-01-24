Dakota Johnson Clarifies Her Viral Comment That She Sleeps 14 Hours A Night
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 24, 2024
Dakota Johnson is addressing the viral 2023 headline that she likes to sleep for 14 hours every night. During her Tuesday night (January 23rd) appearance on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon brought out the Wall Street Journal headline that went viral on social media last year. "Dakota Johnson Likes to Sleep for 14 Hours a Night," the headline read.
"I didn't even say that like that," Johnson revealed. "I said that I could easily sleep 14 hours but I don't, like, demand it." She laughed along with Fallon and the audience, "I'm not a monster."
Fallon went on to show all of the other headlines from major news sites that the story prompted. "It started a whole debate! 'Is that too much sleep? Is that enough? Who gets to do this?'" he recalled.
"Why is sleep bad?" Johnson replied. "Like why? Leave me alone. I'm just asleep! I'm literally doing nothing. I'm just sleeping."
The conversation around sleep continued with the actress adding, "I don't have to take anything to sleep like that, either. I can just sleep like that. I think I took an Ambien, I think I'd wake up next year." Johnson and Fallon then pretended to take a nap on the show before breaking into laughter.
Fans can catch Johnson doing a lot more bits when she hosts Saturday Night Live with musical guest Justin Timberlake on Saturday, January 27th. For last week's show, Jacob Elordi and Reneé Rap served as the host and musical guest respectively and several surprise guests showed up.