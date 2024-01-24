Dakota Johnson Clarifies Her Viral Comment That She Sleeps 14 Hours A Night

Dakota Johnson is addressing the viral 2023 headline that she likes to sleep for 14 hours every night. During her Tuesday night (January 23rd) appearance on The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon brought out the Wall Street Journal headline that went viral on social media last year. "Dakota Johnson Likes to Sleep for 14 Hours a Night," the headline read.

"I didn't even say that like that," Johnson revealed. "I said that I could easily sleep 14 hours but I don't, like, demand it." She laughed along with Fallon and the audience, "I'm not a monster."

Fallon went on to show all of the other headlines from major news sites that the story prompted. "It started a whole debate! 'Is that too much sleep? Is that enough? Who gets to do this?'" he recalled.