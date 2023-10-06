Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How She Feels About Ex Chris Martin's Girlfriend

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed how she really feels about her ex-husband Chris Martin's girlfriend, Dakota Johnson. On Thursday, October 5th, the actress did a Q&A on Instagram and addressed her relationship with the Fifty Shades of Grey star.

"We're actually very good friends," Gwyneth revealed per E! News. "I love her so much. She's an adorable, wonderful person." This isn't the first time she has shown love to Dakota. In a 2020 story for Harper's Bazaar, she shared, "I can see how it would seem weird because it's sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her. I always start to think of the ampersand sign—what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There's so much juice in leaning into something like that."

Chris and Dakota have been dating for over five years now but have managed to keep their relationship relatively out of the spotlight. Earlier this year, the Coldplay frontman appeared on the Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend podcast and made a rare comment about Johnson by talking about how she helped the band make their shows more accessible. "They are called SubPacs," Martin said of the wearable piece of tech used to enhance the hearing-impaired community's experience at shows. "Dakota, my partner, gave me one as a gift because she saw someone online experiencing whatever they are experiencing with this—it's kind of like body armor —you put it on and plug it in and it connects to the base," he said in the rare comment.