Georgia Eatery Among The Best 'Small-Town Restaurants' In The U.S.

You don't have to travel to the Big City to find incredible restaurants. Sometimes, the best dining establishments can be found hidden in small towns and little hamlets away from the bustling crowds of a metropolitan city. Taste of Home searched for the best small-town restaurants across America that "[cook] up hearty and delicious food that's beloved by locals and any folks passing through," compiling a list of the best spot in each state.

Among the tasty, must-try restaurants is Georgia's very own Mickey Piggs Bar-B-Que, found in the small northern town of Alto. This local favorite not only serves incredible barbecue classics, but also burgers, hot dogs, salads and even chili. Mickey Piggs Bar-B-Que is located at 256 Anderson Circle in Alto.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say:

"Having won the 2018 Reader's Choice award for Best BBQ and Ribs, Mickey Piggs Bar-B-Que has the best hickory-smoked meats around! Try their hand-sliced BBQ Pork Loin with a side of fried dill pickle spears."

Check out the full list at Taste of Home to see more of the best small-town restaurants around the country that are worth visiting. If you're curious about other hidden gems in Georgia, read our previous coverage of the best "out-of-town" restaurant in the state.