Kate Middleton Reportedly Kept Health Issues Hidden From Close Friends

Kate Middleton shocked royal fans last week when she announced that she had been hospitalized and would be taking a lengthy break from royal duties. According to a new report from People, Middleton's close friends and colleagues were just as surprised as the public when Kensington Palace released the statement.

The outlet reported that Middleton's circle of family friends and those who work closely with the royal family had no idea anything was going on with the Princess' health.

On January 17th, the palace shared that Middleton had been hospitalized for a "planned abdominal surgery" and would remain under their care before returning home to continue recovering. They also revealed that the surgery has already been performed and "was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery."

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," the statement added before asking for privacy on the Princesses's behalf. "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

According to People, Kate's medical issue was non-cancerous. Her husband, Prince William, is also expected to postpone some of his public duties to support his wife during her recovery and look after their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.