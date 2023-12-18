Kate Middleton Looks Just Like Prince Louis In Childhood Christmas Photo

Kate Middleton is looking back at one of her childhood Christmas memories. On Monday, December 18th, the Princess of Wales took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself in 1983 and fans can't get over how much the young Princess looks like her youngest son, Prince Louis.

The comments section was flooded with comments pointing out the uncanny resemblance. "I think we can all agree Louis is the splitting image of his mother.....the Middleton gene is visible," one fan wrote. Another added, "Copy and pasted Little Louis."

The throwback photo was posted to promote the TogetherSharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives. at Christmas Carol Service airing on ITV on Christmas Eve in the UK.