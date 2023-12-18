Kate Middleton Looks Just Like Prince Louis In Childhood Christmas Photo
By Rebekah Gonzalez
December 19, 2023
Kate Middleton is looking back at one of her childhood Christmas memories. On Monday, December 18th, the Princess of Wales took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself in 1983 and fans can't get over how much the young Princess looks like her youngest son, Prince Louis.
The comments section was flooded with comments pointing out the uncanny resemblance. "I think we can all agree Louis is the splitting image of his mother.....the Middleton gene is visible," one fan wrote. Another added, "Copy and pasted Little Louis."
The throwback photo was posted to promote the Together at Christmas Carol Service airing on ITV on Christmas Eve in the UK.
"Sharing some festive memories this Christmas because #ShapingUs is all about the vital importance of our early years and the role played by those around us in shaping the rest of our lives," the caption read alongside the adorable photo of Middelton as a child.
Earlier this month, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared their family Christmas card and royal fans were quick to notice some strange details. Royal fans are particularly perplexed by one of Prince Louis' hands in the photo. "Why is your son missing a finger?" a fan asked on Twitter per People. If you zoom into the young royal's hand resting on the chair Princess Charlotte is sitting in, you'll notice it looks like his middle finger is missing. Fans also pointed out his legs, but upon a closer look, it looks off because he's wearing shorts and the chair is partially covering one of his feet.