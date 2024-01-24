Ozzy Osbourne Compares Paul McCartney To 'Jesus Christ'
By Katrina Nattress
January 25, 2024
It's hard to imagine Ozzy Osbourne being starstruck, but even legends have idols and for the Prince of Darkness that's Paul McCartney. During the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy likened meeting Macca to "meeting Jesus Christ."
“I’m a big Beatles fan and when I first met Paul McCartney, it was like meeting Jesus Christ," he gushed. “He was a very nice man. And when I got a Grammy, he followed up with my producer to congratulate me. That was very, very special.”
This isn't the first time Ozzy's proclaimed his love for the Beatles. During a 2020 interview with NME, he revealed that hearing "She Loves You" at age 15 is what made him know he wanted to be a musician. “My dad knew I was an avid, f***ing freaked-out Beatles fan,” he said at the time. “I loved them. They were the reason why.”
Ozzy's health has been deteriorating, which has forced him to grapple with the thought of never playing live again. According to his wife Sharon, the 75-year-old rock icon is planning to play two more shows before officially retiring from performing.
Sharon revealed the news during a performance of her Cut The Crap stage show in London (via Rolling Stone UK). “He won’t tour again,” she said, “but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like, ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly.’"
“We will do it in Aston Villa where Ozzy is from,” Sharon continued. “His voice is still absolutely perfect. And all the time he has been off he still does his singing lessons so his voice is perfect. And he can joke, yeah. He has all these melodies in his head. Even if you don’t like his music you can’t not like Ozzy, he just draws you in.”