Ozzy Osbourne Compares Paul McCartney To 'Jesus Christ'

It's hard to imagine Ozzy Osbourne being starstruck, but even legends have idols and for the Prince of Darkness that's Paul McCartney. During the latest episode of The Osbournes Podcast, Ozzy likened meeting Macca to "meeting Jesus Christ."

“I’m a big Beatles fan and when I first met Paul McCartney, it was like meeting Jesus Christ," he gushed. “He was a very nice man. And when I got a Grammy, he followed up with my producer to congratulate me. That was very, very special.”

This isn't the first time Ozzy's proclaimed his love for the Beatles. During a 2020 interview with NME, he revealed that hearing "She Loves You" at age 15 is what made him know he wanted to be a musician. “My dad knew I was an avid, f***ing freaked-out Beatles fan,” he said at the time. “I loved them. They were the reason why.”

