Ozzy Osbourne Admits He Needs To 'Accept' He May Never Play Live Again

Ozzy Osbourne has been dealing with spinal pain for years. In February, he announced that his touring career was over and cancelled the remainder of his shows, telling fans that he had to do what was best for his physical health; however, the Prince of Darkness recently revealed that he plans to release "one more album" and "get back on the road."

Unfortunately, that plan may no longer be realistic. During a recent interview with Rolling Stone UK, Ozzy admitted that he may need to "accept" the fact that he'll never play live again. “I’m taking it one day at a time, and if I can perform again, I will,” he said. “But it’s been like saying farewell to the best relationship of my life. At the start of my illness, when I stopped touring, I was really pissed off with myself, the doctors, and the world. But as time has gone on, I’ve just gone, ‘Well, maybe I’ve just got to accept that fact.’"

“I’m not going to get up there and do a half-hearted Ozzy looking for sympathy. What’s the f**king point in that?" he continued. "I’m not going up there in a f**king wheelchair. I’ve seen Phil Collins perform recently, and he’s got virtually the same problems as me. He gets up there in a wheelchair! But I couldn’t do that.”

During the same interview, the 74-year-old rock icon gave a disheartening prediction about his life expectancy. "At best, I've got 10 years left, and when you're older, time picks up speed," he said.

Ozzy's surgery woes began in 2019 when he slipped and fell, aggravating a spinal injury he endure in 2003 due to a near fatal ATV accident. In September, Ozzy announced he was undergoing a fourth spinal surgery, which he said would be his last no matter the outcome. “Tomorrow, I have my final surgery on my neck,” he said on The Osbournes podcast. “Which it is gonna be the final surgery, because I can’t do it anymore. Regardless of the way it ends up after tomorrow, I’m not doing it anymore. I can’t.”

Jack Osbourne recently spoke about his dad's urge to tour again, saying: “I don’t think he’ll tour again. But he’s gunning to do one-off shows — like festivals, gigs, things like that. He’s not done yet.”