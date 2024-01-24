Plans For Tallest Building In US Underway In Surprising City

Oklahoma City is reportedly in talks to have the tallest building in the United States.

Real estate developers are discussing plans to construct the Boardwalk at Bricktown Tower at 1,907 feet high, the Oklahoma City Free Press reported. The ambitious plans would surpass One World Trade Center as the tallest building in the country, as well as make Oklahoma City the only metropolis outside of New York City and Chicago to have one of the top 10 tallest buildings in the U.S.

“The symbolic height honors the year that Oklahoma was admitted as the 46th state of the United States,” Matteson Capital said in a statement obtained by the Oklahoma City Free Press.

The firm initially planned to make the tallest of the building's four towers 1,750 feet, but said it intended to request a variance from Oklahoma City's zoning board to construct the even taller version of the Boardwalk at Bricktower. The new plans would make the tower the fifth tallest globally, behind the Burj Khalifa in the United Arab Emirates, Merdeka 118 in Malaysia, Shanghai Tower in China, and Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower in Saudi Arabia.

The structure will also include three other towers estimated to be about 345 feet tall as part of plans for 1,776 residential units, two Hyatt hotels, condos and 110,000 square feet of commercial and community use space.