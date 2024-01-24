Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make Surprise Appearance At Movie Premiere
By Rebekah Gonzalez
January 24, 2024
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a rare red carpet appearance this week. On Tuesday, January 23rd, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex traveled to Jamaica to attend the premiere of Bob Marley: One Love. The couple kept their outfits simple with Prince Harry wearing a suit without a tie and Markle wearing a black dress.
According to People, Prince Harry and Markle haven't been to Jamaica since their 2017 trip for the wedding of Harry's friend Tom "Skippy" Inskip. The trip was before their engagement. While walking the red carpet on Tuesday night, the former royals posed with the CEO of Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon.
Prince Harry and Meghan have been keeping a low profile since a scary incident with the paparazzi that took place last year. After attending a Gala in New York, a 2-hour chase with photographers trying to get photos went down after the couple, and Markle's mother Doria Ragland, got into an SUV followed by police. A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Markle said at the time, "This relentless pursuit, lasting over 2 hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and 2 NYPD officers."
While they're keeping a low public profile in the States, they're still working on projects including one with the Kardashians. Last year, Page Six reported that Kris Jenner is working to get the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to appear in their hit Hulu show, The Kardashians. "It’s no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan’s new circle," an insider close to Jenner told Bella Magazine. "It’s just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn’t want to push too aggressively, too soon.”