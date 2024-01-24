Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Make Surprise Appearance At Movie Premiere

Prince Harry and Meghan have been keeping a low profile since a scary incident with the paparazzi that took place last year. After attending a Gala in New York, a 2-hour chase with photographers trying to get photos went down after the couple, and Markle's mother Doria Ragland, got into an SUV followed by police. A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Markle said at the time, "This relentless pursuit, lasting over 2 hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and 2 NYPD officers."

While they're keeping a low public profile in the States, they're still working on projects including one with the Kardashians. Last year, Page Six reported that Kris Jenner is working to get the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to appear in their hit Hulu show, The Kardashians. "It’s no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan’s new circle," an insider close to Jenner told Bella Magazine. "It’s just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn’t want to push too aggressively, too soon.”