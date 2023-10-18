Prince Harry & Meghan Markle May Be Teaming Up With The Kardashians

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be in an upcoming episode of The Kardashians. According to Page Six, Kris Jenner is working to get the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to appear in their hit Hulu show. "It’s no coincidence that the Kardashians all move in the same circles as Meghan’s new circle," an insider close to Jenner told Bella Magazine. "It’s just a slam dunk for the two families to team up, but Kris doesn’t want to push too aggressively, too soon.”

The source continued, "Even if it’s just a cameo, that’s a huge win for Kris, the business side is now in motion and looking very lucrative." Although the conversations between the ex-royals and the Kardashians are "still in the early stages," Jenner is committed to "bedding them [the Sussexes] into her family’s inner circle."

Markle and Prince Harry have been keeping a low profile since a scary moment with paparazzi in Los Angeles earlier this year, but they were seen attending Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour this summer along with the Kardashians.

The Kardashians is currently in its fourth season and in this week's episode, Khloe Kardashian is expected to confront her mother about cheating on her late father Robert Kardashian Sr. In a preview, it seems like the Good American founder is trying to get some insight into cheating after the drama with the father of her children, Tristan Thompson. "What was your mindset when you cheated?” Khloe asks Kris, who seems shocked, per People. "You're asking me?" Khloe then hits back, "Who the f— else am I talking to?"

New episodes of The Kardashians stream on Hulu on Thursdays.