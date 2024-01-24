The One Restaurant You Have To Visit In Colorado

Americans have a dizzying amount of options when it comes to restaurant choices. Between the critically acclaimed eateries, underrated spots, and places that are just happy to serve up tasty dishes, diners can look forward to great food no matter where they go. With so much chatter around the food scene, it can be difficult to navigate which ones are worth your time, money, and taste buds.

For those craving the best of the best places to eat, LoveFood revealed the "bucket-list" restaurant in every state. Writers narrowed down their choices based on user reviews, accolades achieved by the establishment, and first-hand experiences.

According to the website, Frasca Food & Wine tops the restaurant bucket list in Colorado! Here's why this acclaimed restaurant is so beloved:

"Inspired by the sub-alpine region of Friuli-Venezia Giulia in northeast Italy, executive chef and founder Lachlan Mackinnon-Patterson brings an exquisite Italian dining experience to Colorado. Praised for outstanding service, outstanding wine service, and best chef by the James Beard Foundation, and featured in several 'best restaurants' lists, Frasca continues to impress, with a selection of prix fixe menus and the chef's six-course tasting menu with wine matching."