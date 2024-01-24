The One Restaurant You Have To Visit In Florida

Americans have a dizzying amount of options when it comes to restaurant choices. Between the critically acclaimed eateries, underrated spots, and places that are just happy to serve up tasty dishes, diners can look forward to great food no matter where they go. With so much chatter around the food scene, it can be difficult to navigate which ones are worth your time, money, and taste buds.

For those craving the best of the best places to eat, LoveFood revealed the "bucket-list" restaurant in every state. Writers narrowed down their choices based on user reviews, accolades achieved by the establishment, and first-hand experiences.

According to the website, Joe's Stone Crab tops the restaurant bucket list in Florida! Here's why this historic restaurant is so beloved:

"A Miami Beach institution, Joe's Stone Crab has opened several other outlets, but the original location remains a Florida icon. Serving foodies and celebrities alike since 1913, the restaurant is famous for its stone crabs, as the name suggests, and was awarded the American Classics gong by the James Beard Foundation in 1998. Not only is it one of the most visited restaurants in the country, it's also referenced in Ian Fleming's novel Goldfinger as Bill's on the Beach – the best meal James Bond ever had in his life."