Wisconsin Eatery Among The Best 'Small-Town Restaurants' In The U.S.

You don't have to travel to the Big City to find incredible restaurants. Sometimes, the best dining establishments can be found hidden in small towns and little hamlets away from the bustling crowds of a metropolitan city. Taste of Home searched for the best small-town restaurants across America that "[cook] up hearty and delicious food that's beloved by locals and any folks passing through," compiling a list of the best spot in each state.

Among the tasty, must-try restaurants is Wisconsin's very own Huckleberry's Family Restaurant, found in the small southwestern city of Prairie du Chien. This local favorite, which has a 4.4 star rating on Google and more than 1,600 reviews, serves a wide selection of dishes, from salads and sandwiches to breakfast and homemade pizza to roast beef and steak dinners.

Huckleberry's Family Restaurant is located at 1916 S. Marquette Road in Prairie du Chien.

Here's what Taste of Home had to say:

"Located near a popular truck stop, Huckleberry's has an impressive menu to satisfy travelers morning, noon and night — plus homemade strawberry shortcake for dessert. They also frequently hold buffets and dancing on Friday evenings."

Check out the full list at Taste of Home to see more of the best small-town restaurants around the country that are worth visiting. If you're curious about other hidden gems in Wisconsin, read our previous coverage of the best "out-of-town" restaurant in the state.