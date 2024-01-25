2 Dead After Missing Plane Crashes Near Alligator Alley In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

January 25, 2024

Cessna F172N at Leeds Bradford Airport.
Photo: Bradley Caslin / iStock Editorial / Getty Images

Two people were found dead after rescue crews responded to a plane crash near Alligator Alley in South Florida on Wednesday (January 24). According to WPLG, Broward County Fire Rescue crews found the wreckage of a Cessna Skyhawk near mile marker 28, which is about four miles west of U.S. Highway 27.

Data from FlightAware shows the plane departed from North Perry Airport around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday (January 23). The aircraft was in the skies for about 15 minutes before it suddenly disappeared and was later reported missing, according to officials.

A spokesperson for the fire rescue said they observed a small fire at the scene.

Helicopter footage from WPLG shows parts of the Skyhawk scattered across swampy plains. First responders appear to be surveying the area on a boat. Towards the end of the livestream, rescue crews can be seen focusing on a particular piece of the plane that was spouting flames.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, a spokesperson confirmed to the news station.

No word on preliminary findings regarding the incident. The victims haven't been identified as of Thursday morning (January 25).

WATCH LIVE: Broward rescue crews locate plane crash near Alligator Alley

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Wednesday, January 24, 2024
