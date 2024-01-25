Bucs Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales Lands NFL Head Coaching Gig: Report

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly hiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their next head coach, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday (January 25).

"A surprise! The #Panthers are closing in on a hire: It’s #Bucs OC Dave Canales as their new head coach, sources say," Rapoport wrote on his X account.

Canales, 42, was hired by the Buccaneers last offseason after previously working multiple offensive position roles with the Seattle Seahawks from 2010-22. The California native led veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield to a career renaissance in 2023 and will now be tasked with developing last year's No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young, in Carolina.

"A first-time coordinator, his work in Tampa this year — especially with Baker Mayfield — stood out. On to Bryce Young," Rapoport added.