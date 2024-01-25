Bucs Offensive Coordinator Dave Canales Lands NFL Head Coaching Gig: Report
By Jason Hall
January 25, 2024
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly hiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales as their next head coach, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday (January 25).
"A surprise! The #Panthers are closing in on a hire: It’s #Bucs OC Dave Canales as their new head coach, sources say," Rapoport wrote on his X account.
Canales, 42, was hired by the Buccaneers last offseason after previously working multiple offensive position roles with the Seattle Seahawks from 2010-22. The California native led veteran quarterback Baker Mayfield to a career renaissance in 2023 and will now be tasked with developing last year's No. 1 overall pick, Bryce Young, in Carolina.
"A first-time coordinator, his work in Tampa this year — especially with Baker Mayfield — stood out. On to Bryce Young," Rapoport added.
The move will reunite Canales with newly promoted Panthers president of football operations and general manager Dan Morgan, both of whom had previously worked together in the Seattle Seahawks' front office from 2010 to 2017. Morgan, a former middle linebacker who spent seven seasons in Carolina, was initially hired as assistant general manager in 2021.
Canales will become the third full-time coach hired by the Panthers since 2020, with predecessors Matt Rhule and Frank Reich having both been fired during the past two seasons.