Chrissy Teigen Feels 'The Void' After Revealing Mom Moved To Thailand

Chrissy Teigen has given fans a surprising update on her mother. After years of living with the cookbook author, her crooner husband, John Legend, and their family, Teigen's mom, Vilailuck "Pepper" Teigen, has moved out of the country.

During a recent radio interview, the Cravings author revealed that her mom has moved back to Thailand and returned to the town where she grew up, per Entertainment Tonight. Pepper has been living with the couple for several years, spending time with the family and helping take care of the couple's four children: Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 1, and Wren, 7 months. However, Teigen noted there needed to be a change so her mom could be "happy."

"She is meant to go live her best life," Teigen said. "She obviously loves taking care of her grandchildren, but seeing her every day at home, doing that and being there with us, was so special and so amazing. But she's young enough that she needs to go off and be happy."

The 38-year-old mom of four said she wants her own mother to find happiness surrounded by friends and possibly even a find love connection.

"She has a group of girlfriends out there that she just, she changes, she lights up when she sees them," she said. "I wasn't seeing her light up as much, you know, without them. And she needs to go find love and find, you know, whatever she wants. She pretends that she doesn't care about that kinda stuff, and she just cares about her grandbabies and her friends, but I wanted that for her..."

Since her mother's departure, it's been an adjustment for everyone, but especially for Teigen herself.

"It's weird waking up and going, 'Oh my God, I got four kids and mom's not here,'" she said. "Of course we have help, but there's nobody like your mother."

Teigen said that the family misses Pepper "so much" and that they FaceTime "every day." There's even a plan to travel to Thailand and visit "every spring break."

"She's only been gone for a couple weeks, but you feel the void immediately," she said.