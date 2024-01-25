Madonna, Team Respond To 'Delayed Start Time' Lawsuit

Live Nation and Madonna's team recently responded to a lawsuit on the Queen of Pop's behalf, detailing an alleged "delayed start time" during one of last year's Celebration Tour shows. According to People, two upset fans recently sued the 65-year-old superstar, accusing her of "false advertising" because her December 13 show at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center started later than anticipated.

Live Nation and Madonna's team mentioned that the concert got off to a late start due to a "technical issue during soundcheck."

"Madonna's just completed, sold out 2023 Celebration Tour in Europe received rave reviews. The shows opened in North America at Barclays in Brooklyn as planned, with the exception of a technical issue December 13th during soundcheck. This caused a delay that was well-documented in press reports at the time."

People noted that the show started at 10:30 p.m even though ticket holders were told that it would begin at 8:30 p.m. The two disgruntled fans claimed that, had they known Madonna would begin the show two hours late, that they would never have purchased tickets in the first place.

Court documents (obtained by People) also detail similar delays for the Material Girl's December 14 and December 16 shows. Despite technical issues that caused her to be "an hour late" (per her team), Madonna still performed her full set-list for fans.

Live Nation and Madonna's team plan to "defend this case vigorously" as it proceeds.