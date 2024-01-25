Ominous Atmospheric River To Bring 'Hazardous' Conditions To California

News of yet another atmospheric river bringing hazardous snow, wind, and rain to the region looms over California as we head into the weekend. According to KTLA, the latest atmospheric river brought heavy rain to Southern California, causing immense flooding and dangerous conditions for locals.

The impending storm system, promising yet another persistent weather pattern that continues to erode the coast, is set to strike the Golden State from January 31 to February 5. As of Thursday (January 25) meteorologists have predicted a 60 percent chance of heavy precipitation across California, especially within the northern half of the state.

KTLA warned of "localized flooding" as the Southern region just got done being battered with heavy rain throughout the first half of the week. Residents living on the coast should be wary of high waves as intense wind rolls in. On the other side of the upcoming storm system, residents living in mountain communities should prepare for higher levels of snow in the coming week.

A map shared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration depicts heavy wind, rain, and snow across the entire state.