Sofía Vergara Shares Her New Dating Rule After Joe Manganiello Divorce

By Sarah Tate

January 25, 2024

Photo: Getty Images

Dating after a breakup is hard enough, but dating after divorcing your spouse after several years of marriage? That's when things can get a bit tricky.

Sofía Vergara is giving some insight into what she would look for in a future partner, months after splitting from ex-husband Joe Manganiello. During an appearance on Wednesday's (January 24) episode of What What Happens Live, the Modern Family actress shared she has one rule when it comes to dating, per E! News. They have to be around her age.

"To me, they can't be younger than 50, I'm 51," she said before amending her statement slightly, adding, "OK, 49."

When asked to elaborate, she replied that it's because she's "intelligent."

An age gap can definitely play a factor in why some relationships don't last as many couples might not be on the same page when it comes to issues like having a family. Vergara and Manganiello, who is 47 years old, announced last year that they were ending their relationship after seven years of marriage. The Griselda actress recently revealed the reason behind the split had to do with him wanting children while she did not. Vergara has one son, 32-year-old Manolo, who she had when she was 19 years old.

"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids and I didn't want to be an old mom," she said. "I feel like it's not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

