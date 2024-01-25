Sofia Richie Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie Grainge is going to be a mom!

The 25-year-old model revealed she is expecting her first child with husband Elliot Grainge in an exclusive interview with Vogue. The interview dropped alongside a glamorous photoshoot featuring stunning photos of Richie showing off her growing baby bump, including a sweet snap of her cradling her bump in a cropped tank top and pants. Another black-and-white pic showcases the soon-to-be parents posing together.

While she didn't reveal her due date, Richie shared that she's having a baby girl sometime in Gemini season, which falls around May 21 to June 20.

"I want to raise a smart, kind person," she said. "I really value manners and being polite and being kind to everyone because that was instilled in me at a young age. Being someone's best friend and helping guide them in life down a certain path. I'm so excited to hold someone's hand through that, but most of all, to have my lifelong best friend like that."

Richie told Vogue that she found out she was pregnant "very, very early" after feeling "terrible" during a trip to Milan for fashion week. Given the 24-hour turnaround of the trip, she thought it was simply jet lag. However, when she returned to Los Angeles with plans to attend a "boozy" concert with Grainge and friends, she decided to be cautious and take a pregnancy test.

"I kind of knew it was going to be a boozy night, and I was a few days late on my period, and I wanted to be generally safe, so I took a test," she said, adding that her husband wasn't fazed as they had been "casually trying" to get pregnant since they got married in April 2023 and was "already used to be taking tests randomly."

She continued, "I was taking one of those really crappy at-home tests, and there was the faintest of lines. I was so used to seeing negatives that I knew when something looked even kind of different."

Needing more certainty, Richie sent her husband to get a few more, better, pregnancy tests.

"... When he came home, he's such a sweet guy he always wants to protect my emotions and expectations, so he kind of sat me down and said, 'If these are negative, don't be upset. Our moment will come,'" she recalled "When we turned over all three tests at the same time they were all positive. He was so excited, and we both cried."

She added, "It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops. But knowing I was so early, I was so protective — even with my friends."

The couple kept the news private for a while, with Richie saying, "Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space." They eventually told their parents when she was around eight weeks pregnant. Richie recalled telling their parents the exciting news in a sweet way, giving them a box that she said was a gift from fashion week.

"Everyone was like 'Ooooh Hermes!' But then they opened it and it had all three of the pregnancy tests [in it]," she said. "That's how we told all of our parents. Watching their reaction go from like, 'I'm about to get an expensive present' to like 'I'm about to get a grandchild' was really sweet."

Since beginning her pregnancy journey, Richie said she has "learned more in the past six months than I have in my entire life," adding, "And also just like what the female body is capable of. Every week brings new things, whether it's hormonal shifts or expansion — there's just so much our bodies go through, and it's so interesting to experience it all."

Congratulations to the happy family!