Pregnancy announcements are usually a time of excitement and glee, but when Kourtney Kardashian revealed earlier this year that she was expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, it appears to have caused some drama within her family.

During Thursday's (November 30) episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian revealed that Kris Jenner "wasn't very happy" and "rightfully so" when Kourtney and Travis announced their pregnancy at a blink-182 concert in Los Angeles with a fun nod to the band's "All the Small Things" music video, per E! News. Despite Kourtney already telling her famous family and some friends that she was pregnant, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch was upset about being left in the dark when it came to announcing the news to the world.

"I opened up my eyes and right in front of me — because we had left the TV on the night before — and woke up really early in the morning to see Kourtney holding a sign and I thought I was being punked," she said. "I'm like, 'Did somebody put this up?' Then I realized it was ABC News. I knew she was pregnant. I just didn't know she was going to announce it."

When Khloe said she talked to Kourtney about it, her sister allegedly said she "forgot" to give her family a heads-up about the reveal. Kris joked that "she forgot she had a family," adding "that's what pregnancy brain does, it's wild how that happens."

Kourtney, however, didn't worry much about her family's less-than-stellar reaction to the announcement.

"It just truly was our way to tell the world, and it was about me and Travis, not about anything else," she said.

Kourtney and Travis welcomed their baby boy Rocky earlier this month. Their little one joins the couple's blended family of Kourtney's children Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, and Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, and Travis' kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, Landon, 20, Alabama, 17, and Atiana De La Hoya, 24.