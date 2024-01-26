Colorado Town Crowned One Of The Most Beautiful Places In America

Travelers have many reasons for visiting a particular destination, from affordability and tourist attractions to crowd sizes. But if you're going to set your sights on a location, some suggest you should make sure it has plenty of stunning scenes. We're talking about majestic natural landscapes, astonishing architecture, and picturesque spots you won't find anywhere else. Several towns have all these features and the bonus of having fewer crowds than big-name cities. Before you know it, you may find yourself becoming a permanent resident.

If all this excites the traveler inside you, Condé Nast Traveler compiled a list of the most gorgeous towns in the U.S. A beloved town in Colorado is getting some attention, and that's Snowmass Village! This city is known for its many ski resorts and opportunities for winter adventures. The website dove further into what made this location so appealing, even during the summer:

"If we could get inside a snow globe, we imagine it would look a lot like Snowmass Village. This resort area outside of Aspen is a true winter wonderland with its varying ski slopes and snow-dusted chalets, but the town has plenty to offer in warmer seasons as well. Visit in the summer to enjoy hot-air ballooning and hiking, or in the fall to photograph the Maroon Bells in all their foliaged glory."