Eminem Fires Shots At Benzino & Coi Leray On 'Doomsday Pt. 2'
By Tony M. Centeno
January 26, 2024
Eminem has reignited his long-standing beef with Benzino on a brand new song, and even had some smoke for 'Zino's daughter Coi Leray.
On Friday, January 26, Cole Bennett released Lyrical Lemonade's first studio album All Is Yellow. Following Juice WRLD and Cordae's "Doomsday" collaboration, the Real Slim Shady decided to join in on the project with his song "Doomsday Pt. 2." The instrumental seemingly continues from the original version until the beat completely switches up and sets the insidious tone for Em's wrath. He begins with a riddle about Benzino's neck and keeps his foot on it as he lyrically destroyed his longtime foe.
"What is the opposite of Benzino? (Uh, what?) A giraffe (Haha)," Em raps. "'Go at his neck,' how the f**k is that?/How can I go at somethin' he doesn't have? (Haha)/Arm so short he can't even touch his hands, When they're above his head doin' jumpin' jacks."
Eminem continues to berate the former co-owner of The Source magazine by bringing up 'Zino's financial issues, rumors about his sexuality and his daughter Coi Leray. Em suggested that he probably won't end up collaborating with Coi anytime soon due to the scathing verse.
"Well, I guess then I regret to inform you, hate to spoil the day/But this doesn't bring me no joy to say," Em spits. "Guess that Coi Leray feat's in the toilet, ayy?/Damage due to flows, collateral, I s'pose."
The Detroit native wraps things up by saluting both Cole Bennett, J. Cole and Dr. Dre's Aftermath. "Doomsday Pt. 2" is among 14 tracks that appear on Lyrical Lemonade's debut LP. The album also features rare collaborations between Lil Durk, Kid Cudi, Denzel Curry, Teezo Touchdown, Juicy J, Jack Harlow, Dave, BabyTron, G Herbo and plenty more.
Listen to "Doomsday Pt. 2" below and stream All Is Yellow on iHeartRadio now.
WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE