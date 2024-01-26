Eminem Fires Shots At Benzino & Coi Leray On 'Doomsday Pt. 2'

Eminem has reignited his long-standing beef with Benzino on a brand new song, and even had some smoke for 'Zino's daughter Coi Leray.



On Friday, January 26, Cole Bennett released Lyrical Lemonade's first studio album All Is Yellow. Following Juice WRLD and Cordae's "Doomsday" collaboration, the Real Slim Shady decided to join in on the project with his song "Doomsday Pt. 2." The instrumental seemingly continues from the original version until the beat completely switches up and sets the insidious tone for Em's wrath. He begins with a riddle about Benzino's neck and keeps his foot on it as he lyrically destroyed his longtime foe.