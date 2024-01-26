Ohio Officials Warn Of 'Truly Troubling' Reports Of 'Grandparent Scam'

Officials in Ohio are once again alerting residents of a phone scam that has the potential to cause not just a financial hardship but that could be emotionally "troubling" as well.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is warning people to be cautious after seeing an increase in reports of what has been described as a "Grandparent Scam" that has caused "significant financial losses" for victims, per WHIO.

As the name suggests, scammers are calling potential victims and claiming to be the person's grandchild in distress, followed up by another caller claiming to be the grandchild's lawyer, as a rouse to steal money. Some examples include the scammers making up an emergency or claiming to need bail money or funds to pay a court fee. The second caller claiming to be a lawyer will then ask for the person to withdraw money from the bank.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck encouraged residents to be cautious of concerning calls like this.

"The emotional manipulation involved in these scams is truly troubling," said Streck. "We urge residents to be vigilant and verify the authenticity of such calls before taking any action and to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement."

This isn't the first time Ohio officials have warned residents of a phone scam targeting victims to get money. Last year, law enforcement alerted residents about a "ruthless" phone scam where scammers posed an a sheriff's lieutenant.