Pregnant Sofia Richie Reveals How She Hid Her Baby Bump For Months

Sofia Richie recently announced she's expecting her first child with her husband Elliot Grainge. After going public with the exciting news, the model is revealing how she managed to keep her growing baby bump hidden.

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Richie revealed that she's been wearing trench coats and large jackets to cover up her stomach. She went on to reveal how she plans to dress now that she can show off her baby bump.

"Now that we're announcing it, I have so many ideas," she said. "I'm not really tapping into maternity wear at all, if anything, I'm just sizing up. I also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy. I've bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I'm wearing my same jackets, and sweaters, and trenches — I'm about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly."

Richie made headlines on Thursday, January 25th, when she revealed in the same interview that she was expecting a little girl. "She’s growing pretty fast, so [the due date] is a bit up in the air,” Richie revealed. "I love the YouTubes and the TikToks—even before I was talking about getting pregnant—of gender reveals, so we had our OB text my assistant Becca [our baby’s gender], and we bought two party poppers: one blue, one pink."

"She left out the one with the correct color inside, and Elliot and I popped it together. We both really thought it was a boy, so it was a true shock. My dream in life is to have a daughter [though], and Elliot is really excited for a girl too."