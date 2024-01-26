Sofia Carson Drops Emotional New Song 'I Hope You Know'

"I hope you know you're/ Beautiful in the sunlight/ Beautiful in the moonlight/ Beautiful in the dark," Carson sings on the emotional chorus. "I hope you know I/ Never looked for another/ 'Cause when we look at each other/ Heaven feels like it's right here in this car."

"I Hope You Know" is the first single from Carson's recently announced upcoming album, Act 1: The Fall, which the singer seemingly announced on her Instagram on January 11th. This will be Carson's follow-up to her self-titled debut which was released in March 2022.

Carson had an exciting 2023 which included performing at the Oscars. She and accomplished songwriter Diane Warren teamed up to bring their song "Applause" from the film Tell It Like A Woman to the Academy Awards stage on March 12th, 2023. Sofia commanded the stage in a beautiful sequinned gown while Warren accompanied her at the piano in a chic pantsuit. Their song was up for Best Original Song at the awards show, going up against pop giants like Rihanna and Lady Gaga, who were nominated for their songs "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick respectively.