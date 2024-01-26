The Best 'Small-Town' Restaurant In Colorado

There's nothing like a humble restaurant that will satisfy your food cravings and keep you coming back for more. From mom-and-pop joints to underrated faves, there's no shortage of places happy to cook some belly-busting dishes. These hidden gems are usually tucked away in small towns, where locals love them and curious tourists are eager to try something new.

Taste of Home revealed the best small-town restaurant in each state. For their roundup, their Community Cooks picked eateries that serve "hearty and delicious food that's beloved by locals and any folks passing through!"

According to the website, Johnson’s Corner Truck Stop is the top choice for Colorado!

"Since it opened in 1952, Johnson’s Corner Truck Stop has been a haven for truckers, families and food lovers alike," writers remarked. "They are open 24 hours for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Their Cinnamon Rolls are baked fresh onsite, and they’re so popular that you can purchase them online!"

Taking a closer look at the menu, customers can look forward to steak plates, sandwiches, fried chicken, and burgers. Breakfast is served all day and includes favorites like biscuits and gravy, omelets, burritos, pancakes, and French toast. You can even get their iconic cinnamon rolls as a French toast dish!