A GoFundMe donation request is at the center of a recent controversy going viral on social media, and at the center of the discussion is a well-known Hollywood actress.

Alyssa Milano faced criticism from online users after initiating a GoFundMe campaign for her son's baseball team.

On January 25, the 51-year-old actress shared a plea on social media, asking fans and followers to contribute what they can to her son's team for their upcoming trip to Cooperstown. However, the request was met with much disapproval, with some labeling it as "out-of-touch."

Critics on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, questioned Milano's fundraising efforts, highlighting her reported net worth of around $10 million and her husband's position at a major talent agency. Some users humorously suggested alternative causes for donations, and others expressed frustration at the idea of wealthy celebrities using GoFundMe for personal pursuits.

Responding to the backlash, Milano clarified her contributions to the team, mentioning that she had covered uniform expenses, organized birthday parties and sponsored kids who couldn't afford monthly dues. She also emphasized the team's own fundraising activities.

Despite the controversy, Milano's GoFundMe campaign successfully raised over $7,000, demonstrating a mix of support and criticism from online audiences.