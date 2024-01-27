Kris Jenner faced fan criticism for allegedly utilizing a heavy filter while promoting Kim Kardashian's upcoming Skkn by Kim makeup line.

Fans expressed discontent after Jenner posted an Instagram video with makeup artist Nikki, showcasing their routine before a Paris Fashion Week event just ahead of the highly anticipated makeup line release. Despite Nikki's detailed product breakdown, followers were quick to point out the seemingly flawless appearance, challenging the authenticity of the promotion.

Social media reactions included remarks noting suspicion and requests to see the makeup without a filter.

However, this isn't the first time Jenner has been under scrutiny for filtered content. Past incidents had already raised questions about the family's portrayal of beauty standards through heavily edited photos.

Despite the filter controversy, Kim Kardashian's Skkn by Kim makeup line achieved considerable success, with products selling out shortly after the launch. This marked a strategic departure from her previous brand, KKW Beauty, which she closed two years ago, opting for a consolidated approach under the unified name SKKN BY KIM.

Kardashian emphasized the evolution of her products, assuring consumers of improved quality and packaging, while actively incorporating their feedback. Despite potential marketing challenges, Kardashian's adept use of social media underscored a robust consumer demand for her beauty offerings within the rebranded venture.