Nicki Minaj Fires Back At Megan Thee Stallion’s Diss In New Track ‘Hiss’

Nicki Minaj recently took to social media to speak out against Megan Thee Stallion following the release of Megan's latest track, "Hiss."

Minaj, seemingly offended by a specific lyric, accused Megan of deceit and chuckled at a line alluding to Tory Lanez's 2020 shooting incident involving Megan.

In a lengthy 3,100-character Instagram post and an Instagram Live session, Minaj criticized Megan, branding her a "horrible actor" and a manipulative liar. The feud intensified when Minaj shared a snippet of a new track on Instagram Live, featuring a mocking reference to Megan's height and making light of the shooting incident with Tory Lanez. Minaj's reaction included laughter and subsequent tweets showcasing photos of her feet, alluding to Lanez's legal repercussions for shooting Megan in the foot.

While the specific lyrics in Megan's Hiss that triggered Minaj remain unclear, fans speculate it revolves around the line, "These h*es don’t be mad at Megan, these h*es mad at Megan’s Law," referencing the legal requirement for sex offenders to register. Minaj's husband has faced legal issues related to this requirement.

As the feud escalates, Megan responded on The Breakfast Club, stating the song was a response to those using her name for attention. In her extensive Instagram post, Minaj accused Megan of winning "fraudulent awards" and repeatedly labeled her a "flop," bringing attention to their past collaboration on Hot Girl Summer in 2019.

The origins of their beef remain ambiguous, adding complexity to this unfolding social media clash.