Selena Gomez recently enjoyed a mini reunion with her Wizards Of Waverly Place co-stars, including David Henrie, David DeLuise and Maria Canals-Barrera, following the announcement of a sequel to the popular Disney series.

In a cheerful group photo shared on Instagram, the cast hinted at the return of the beloved Russos.

Gomez, 31, showcased a stylishly casual look in a tan-colored turtleneck sweater and dark pants, complemented by a light brown teddy bear coat. The actress, known for her role as Alex Russo, expressed excitement for the new Wizards show in the captions posted by Henrie and DeLuise.

The sequel, ordered by Disney Branded Television, features Gomez as a guest star and Henrie reprising his role as Justin Russo. The plot follows Justin as an adult with a family, grappling with the return of a young wizard named Billy, leading him to confront his magical past.

Reflecting on her time with the original series, Gomez shared nostalgic moments on the Wizards Of Waverly Pod podcast, expressing gratitude for the bond with her castmates.

As the Wizards Of Waverly Place sequel unfolds, fans can anticipate a mix of emotions, from the excitement of reliving childhood memories to the challenges faced by cast members from the past series.