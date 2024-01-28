3 US Troops Killed, 25 Injured In Drone Attack

Three U.S. troops were killed and at least 25 others were injured during a drone strike conducted by what President Joe Biden described as "radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq" in northeast Jordan on Sunday (January 28).

“Today, America’s heart is heavy. Last night, three U.S. service members were killed — and many wounded — during an unmanned aerial drone attack on our forces stationed in northeast Jordan near the Syria border," Biden said via NBC News, acknowledging that U.S. officials were "still gathering the facts of this attack."

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq issued a statement claiming it was responsible for four drone attacks on Al-Shaddadi Base in Syria, as well as the Al-Rukban and Al-Tanf bases at the Syria-Jordan border.

A fourth attack took place on the Zevulun naval facility in Israel. It has not yet been determined whether the Islamic Resistance in Iraq was responsible for the deaths of the three American troops as of Sunday afternoon.

The attack served as the first involving American casualties by Iranian-backed militant groups since October 7. The troops killed in the drone strike won't be publicly identified until their next of kin is notified. Biden called the three U.S. troops killed in the attack "patriots in the highest sense."

“We will strive to be worthy of their honor and valor. We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt — we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing,” Biden said via NBC News.