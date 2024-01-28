Chiefs Clinch Fourth Super Bowl Appearance In Five Years

The Kansas City Chiefs clinched their fourth Super Bowl appearance in five years with a 17-10 win against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday (January 28).

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 241 yards and one touchdown on 30 of 39 passing. Tight end Travis Kelce recorded 11 receptions for 116 yards, which included the 19-yard touchdown from Mahomes on the Chiefs' opening drive.

Running back Isiah Pacheco provided Kansas City's second touchdown on a 2-yard run in the second quarter.

The Chiefs will represent the AFC for the fourth time since Mahomes took over at quarterback in 2018, which includes winning Super Bowl LVII last year and Super Bowl LIV in 2020, as well as appearing in Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

Kansas City finished its 2023 regular season by winning three of its last four games, which included back-to-back wins against the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs went on to defeat the Miami Dolphins, 26-7, in the AFC Wild Card Round and Buffalo Bills, 27-24, in the AFC Divisional Round, prior to Sunday's win.

Kansas City will face the winner of the NFC Championship Game matchup between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII on February 11.