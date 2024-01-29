Knicks Star Julius Randle's Expected Injury Status Revealed
By Jason Hall
January 29, 2024
New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is reportedly expected to miss "at least a few weeks" due to a right shoulder dislocation, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Athletic's Shams Charania.
"Sources: Knicks star Julius Randle is expected to be sidelined for at least a few weeks with a right shoulder dislocation. Appears to be a sigh of relief for New York as initial reviews of MRI reveal no significant damage," Charania wrote on his X account Monday (January 29).
Randle, 29, was injured late in the Knicks' 125-109 win against the Miami Heat on Saturday (January 27), finishing the game with 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.
Head coach Tom Thibodeau said he was "very" concerned about Randle during his postgame press conference on Saturday via ESPN after initial X-rays revealed a dislocated shoulder.
“You knew like for him to do that, like, he's a guy who plays through things and that’s what we love about him,” Thibodeau said. “He's a warrior and so any time someone walks back, you know it’s something.”
Randle is currently averaging 24.0 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists through his first 46 games of the 2023-24 NBA season for a Knicks team that is currently on a six-game winning streak and has won 12 of 14 games in January.
The Knicks will face the Charlotte Hornets on the road Monday (January 29) night before hosting six consecutive games at Madison Square Garden against the Utah Jazz (January 30), Indiana Pacers (Feb. 1), Los Angeles Lakers (Feb. 3), Memphis Grizzlies (Feb. 6), Dallas Mavericks (Feb. 8) and Indiana Pacers (Feb. 10).