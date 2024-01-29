Knicks Star Julius Randle's Expected Injury Status Revealed

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle is reportedly expected to miss "at least a few weeks" due to a right shoulder dislocation, sources with knowledge of the situation confirmed to the Athletic's Shams Charania.

"Sources: Knicks star Julius Randle is expected to be sidelined for at least a few weeks with a right shoulder dislocation. Appears to be a sigh of relief for New York as initial reviews of MRI reveal no significant damage," Charania wrote on his X account Monday (January 29).

Randle, 29, was injured late in the Knicks' 125-109 win against the Miami Heat on Saturday (January 27), finishing the game with 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes.