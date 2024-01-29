Lions Coach Dan Campbell Roasted For Controversial NFC Title Game Decision

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell was roasted for a controversial decision late in his team's NFC Championship Game loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (January 28).

Campbell, 47, who is known for his aggressive play-calling style, opted to go for it on fourth down, rather than kick a field goal that would've tied the game at 27 midway through the fourth quarter. The Lions failed to convert and the Niners answered with a seven-play, 70-yard, touchdown drive to move ahead 34-24 in an eventual 34-31 victory.

Several fans criticized Campbell's decision on social media with a field goal ultimately being the margin of defeat for Detroit.