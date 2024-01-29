Livvy Dunne Raises Concerns After Second Straight Missed Gymnastics Meet

By Jason Hall

January 29, 2024

LSU v Utah
Photo: Getty Images North America

LSU gymnast and social media influencer Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne raised concerns after missing her second consecutive meet on Friday (January 26).

Dunne was seen cheering her teammates, but didn't participate in the floor exercise, during LSU's 197.325-197.225 loss to Missouri, having already missed the previous week's meet against Kentucky. The 21-year-old shared a photo of herself in her leotard taken from her hotel room prior to the Missouri meet, but was kept out of the lineup.

“We obviously are disappointed in that result,” LSU coach Jay Clark told reporters via the New York Post. “We still had a chance to win going into the last routine. The good news is that it’s a regular-season meet but the bad news is that it’s a missed opportunity. If we’re going to be the team that I think we are, then we can’t have this drop in execution on the road. We’re going to go home and get better.”

Dunne recently shared a TikTok of herself training on the uneven bars and balance beam, a change from her usual floor exercise routine and included a comment that some viewed as hinting at a potential injury.

“I just pray my body stays in one piece til the end of szn,” Dunne replied to a follower who commented on the post.

Dunne is the highest-earning female collegiate athlete with an NIL valuation of $3.5 million, trailing only USC Trojans men's basketball guard Bronny James ($5.8 million) and Colorado Buffaloes football quarterback Shedeur Sanders ($4.7 million). The New Jersey native is also the second-most followed collegiate athlete on social media -- behind only James -- with 12.4 million cumulative followers on TikTok (7.5 million), Instagram (4.8 million) and X (104,000).

