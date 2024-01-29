Livvy Dunne Raises Concerns After Second Straight Missed Gymnastics Meet

LSU gymnast and social media influencer Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne raised concerns after missing her second consecutive meet on Friday (January 26).

Dunne was seen cheering her teammates, but didn't participate in the floor exercise, during LSU's 197.325-197.225 loss to Missouri, having already missed the previous week's meet against Kentucky. The 21-year-old shared a photo of herself in her leotard taken from her hotel room prior to the Missouri meet, but was kept out of the lineup.

“We obviously are disappointed in that result,” LSU coach Jay Clark told reporters via the New York Post. “We still had a chance to win going into the last routine. The good news is that it’s a regular-season meet but the bad news is that it’s a missed opportunity. If we’re going to be the team that I think we are, then we can’t have this drop in execution on the road. We’re going to go home and get better.”

Dunne recently shared a TikTok of herself training on the uneven bars and balance beam, a change from her usual floor exercise routine and included a comment that some viewed as hinting at a potential injury.