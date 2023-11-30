First Livvy Dunne SI Swimsuit 'Rookie' Photos Released

The first photos of LSU gymnast Olivia 'Livvy' Dunne's upcoming "rookie" Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition pictorial have been released.

SI Swimsuit shared several photos of Dunne, 21, in a white bikini from her photoshoot in Portugal last month. On Tuesday (November 28), SI Swimsuit announced the gymnast would be appearing in the magazine's 60th anniversary edition next May, having made her debut in the 2023 edition of the iconic magazine as part of a multi-year partnership NIL deal.

“The decision to invite Livvy back to appear in the 2024 issue as a rookie was an easy one,” said SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day on the magazine's official website. “Last year, we featured Livvy the D1 athlete, highlighting her accolades as an all-academic and an all star on the rise. This year, we are featuring Livvy as a well-established, industrious entrepreneur who is here to stay, who continues to break barriers, continues to work hard and forge an unforgettable path for herself and future generations of female athletes. Like all the incredible women that represent SI Swimsuit, Livvy stands out in her own unique and critical way. We are so incredibly proud of what she continues to achieve and are so excited to welcome her back not as Livvy Dunne the LSU D1 gymnast, but Livvy Dunne, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie.”