Tennessee Destination Name The 'Most Unusual Town' In The State

You may be familiar with the big cities, and even well-known smaller locales, scattered around America that tend to draw in tourists. But there are also some truly interesting towns you may not have heard of before that are also worth visiting. It seems as if everywhere you turn in the country, you'll find a unique town waiting to welcome visitors with open arms to experience the magic of what makes that town special.

ALOT Travel compiled a list of the most unusual town in each state, places that "hold stories, traditions, and monuments that are sometimes a little off the beaten path." According to the site, the most unusual town in all of Tennessee is Oak Ridge, a town near Knoxville that holds the significant historical importance of being the site for development of an atomic bomb.

Here's what the site had to say about Tennessee's most unusual town:

"Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is lovingly referred to as the Atomic City. What people may not know is that Oak Ridge served as the secret production site for the development of an atomic bomb during the Manhattan Project — a feat that drove scientists and engineers around the world to revolutionize physics, leading to one of history's most impressive technical feats in record time.

"The project shook up the technology space — but it also shook up Oak Ridge itself, turning this small city into a historic powerhouse with enough clout to pull of miracles of science."

Check out the full list at travel.alot.com to see more of the most unusual towns around the country.