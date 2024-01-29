WATCH: Rare Baby Shark Caught On Camera For First Time Ever In California

California marine researchers captured a baby great white shark on camera for the first time ever this summer, and now, we have the photos and videos to prove it!

According to UC Riverside News, wildlife filmmaker Carlos Gauna and UC Riverside biology doctoral student Phillip Sternes were searching for sharks near the Santa Barbara coast when they came across a "shark pup" that has never been filmed before.

That's right. A baby great white!

The 5-foot long shark was "pure white" opposed to most great whites that are grey on top. Sternes detailed the unique discovery to UC Riverside News, stating that the baby shark was actually shedding a layer of skin as it was swimming.

“We enlarged the images, put them in slow motion, and realized the white layer was being shed from the body as it was swimming. I believe it was a newborn white shark shedding its embryonic layer.”