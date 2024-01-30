4 Colorado Restaurants Among The 'Most Romantic' Places To Eat In America

When two people embark on a date night, sometimes food becomes an essential part of the outing. While a couple can have a great time at just about any restaurant, certain businesses are suitable for making love blossom. Beautiful scenery, comfortable ambiance, and of course, divine-tasting dishes, can elevate these intimate moments.

That's why Yelp revealed the 100 "most romantic" restaurants in America for 2024. These eateries were selected based on how perfect they would be for either a Valentine's Day dinner or separate occasions with a significant other. Writers revealed the process behind determining their picks:

"We identified businesses in the restaurants and food categories with a large concentration of reviews mentioning words and phrases such as 'romantic,' 'date night" and 'valentine,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords. We included a maximum of five businesses per city for geographic diversity. All businesses were marked open on Yelp as of December 7, 2023. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of December 7, 2023."

Four fantastic Colorado restaurants were featured on the list, including award-winning eateries and exciting bars:

Guard and Grace (Denver): Acclaimed steakhouse featuring a raw bar, wine pairings, and patio seating

Check out the full list on Yelp's website.