Nate Smith was the ultimate “Sk8er Boi” when he teamed up with pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne in his home state on Monday night (January 29). The rising “World On Fire” powerhouse was spotted having dinner with Lavigne and riding around in the back of a truck around L.A.

When they pulled over at a gas station, Smith and Lavigne rode around on skateboards together. TMZ first reported on the duo hanging out together (and shared photos) on Tuesday morning (January 30). Neither Smith nor Lavigne has publicly talked about hanging out together — or skating together — as of publication time.

Though they may seem like an unlikely pairing, it isn’t the first time Lavigne has crossed over into the country world. In 2022, Lavigne took the stage at the 15th Annual ACM Honors, hosted at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Downtown Nashville, Tennessee. The “Sk8er Boi” star honored country icon Shania Twain, presenting her with the Poet’s Award for her songwriting and covering Twain’s 1990s song, “No One Needs To Know,” while wearing a Shania-inspired leopard print wardrobe. The pair met years ago, in Lavigne’s teen years. Lavigne won a contest through her local radio station when she was 14 years old, giving her the opportunity to sing with Twain in front of a crowd of 20,000 fans.

Now, Lavigne is known for career-spanning hits like “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi” — both dating back to 2002 — “Girlfriend,” “My Happy Ending,” “I’m With You,” “Love It When You Hate Me” feat. blackbear and more. She recently announced her headlining “Greatest Hits Tour,” hitting the road with Simple Plan, All Time Low, Royal and the Serpent and Girlfriends.

Smith is currently on his headlining “World On Fire Tour,” which kicked off earlier this month.